Trump says Chinese delegation coming to US next week for trade talks

President Donald Trump said on Thursday a delegation from China would come to the United States next week for more trade talks.

U.S. President Trump departs for travel to Florida from the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Florida from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Trump held his tough line on the trade war with the economic powerhouse, saying that if China doesn't do what United States wants, then the United States has a lot of other options.

