Trump says Commerce Secretary Ross to speak with EU on tariffs

WASHINGTON: U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross will speak with European Union representatives about lowering tariffs against the United States, President Donald Trump said on Monday.

"Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross will be speaking with representatives of the European Union about eliminating the large Tariffs and Barriers they use against the U.S.A. Not fair to our farmers and manufacturers," Trump said in a Twitter post.

(Reporting by Doina Chiacu)