Trump says he asked Apple's Cook to look into helping build 5G in U.S

Trump says he asked Apple's Cook to look into helping build 5G in U.S

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Thursday morning he had asked Apple CEO Tim Cook to look into helping develop telecommunications infrastructure for speedy 5G wireless networks.

During his visit to a Texas plant on Wednesday, Trump met with Cook and asked "to see if he could get Apple involved in building 5G in the U.S. They have it all - Money, Technology, Vision & Cook!" Trump wrote in a tweet.

