Trump says he is approving TikTok Oracle deal

Business

Trump says he is approving TikTok Oracle deal

President Trump departs the White House on campaign travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, before his departure on campaign travel to Fayetteville, North Carolina, U.S., September 19, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said he will approve a deal that will allow TikTok to continue to operate in the United States after threatening to ban the Chinese-owned app in August.

He told reporters at the White House he was giving the deal with Oracle "my blessing" and that it had addressed US national security concerns. About 100 million Americans use TikTok and US officials have expressed concern about user data and the potential for China to access that data.

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark