Trump says he wants a trade deal with Brazil

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wants to pursue a trade agreement with Brazil, opening the door to a possible resolution over an ongoing trade dispute between the two nations.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a signing ceremony for the "Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act" in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 29, 2019. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, cited what he called his great relationship with Brazil and praised Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

Source: Reuters

