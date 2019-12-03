Trump says he will decide if China deal goes ahead

Business

Trump says he will decide if China deal goes ahead

U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China would only happen if he wanted it to, and he thought he was doing very well in the talks.

FILE PHOTO: Trump meets Xi at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/File Photo

Bookmark

LONDON: U.S. President Donald Trump said a trade deal with China would only happen if he wanted it to, and he thought he was doing very well in the talks.

"I'm doing very well on a deal with China, if I want to make it," Trump told reporters during a meeting with the head of NATO in London.

"I don't think it's up to if they want to make it, it's if I want to make it. We'll see what happens."

"I'm doing very well if I want to make a deal, I don't know that I want to make it, they're going to find out pretty soon."

(Reporting by Steve Holland and Guy Faulconbridge; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Kylie MacLellan)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark