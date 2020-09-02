Trump says he will help struggling US airlines

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Sep 1) said his administration would help US airlines facing sharp downturns in passenger traffic as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, but gave no details.

"We'll be helping the airlines. You have to help the airlines," Trump told reporters before departing on a visit to Kenosha, Wisconsin. "Airlines are a tough business in good times."

Airline shares jumped on Trump's comments but then gave up some gains. American Airlines was up 1.5 per cent, while United Airlines was up 0.5 per cent in early afternoon trading.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows last week said Trump was weighing executive action to avoid massive layoffs at airlines if Congress fails to agree on a fresh economic stimulus package.

US passenger airlines are still collectively losing more than US$5 billion a month as 30 per cent of airplanes remain parked. Passenger travel demand remains down about 70 per cent and, on average, planes are half-full.

Last week, American Airlines said its workforce would shrink by 40,000, including 19,000 involuntary cuts, in October unless the government extends aid for airline employee payrolls.

United said Thursday it will need to cut 2,850 pilot jobs between Oct 1 and Nov 30 if the government does not extend assistance.

Airlines received US$25 billion in US government stimulus funds in March meant to cover payrolls and protect jobs through September. Congress also approved another US$25 billion in loans for airlines.

As bailout money runs out without a travel recovery in sight, airlines and unions have lobbied Washington for another US$25 billion. However, talks have stalled as Congress has struggled to reach agreement on a broader coronavirus assistance package.

American said last month it would suspend flights to 15 small US cities in October without more federal aid.