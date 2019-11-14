Trump says he will make a decision on auto tariffs soon

Business

Trump says he will make a decision on auto tariffs soon

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had been briefed by his administration on the issue of whether to impose tariffs on car and auto part imports into the United States and would make a decision fairly soon.

FILE PHOTO - Toyota trucks are shown on a car carrier for delivery after arriving in the United Sta
FILE PHOTO - Toyota trucks are shown on a car carrier for delivery after arriving in the United States in National City, California, U.S. June 27, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he had been briefed by his administration on the issue of whether to impose tariffs on car and auto part imports into the United States and would make a decision fairly soon.

Trump made the comment to reporters at the White House at the top of a meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

(Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Humeyra Pamuk; writing by Susan Heavey)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark