Trump says looking at whether Apple should be exempt from China tariffs

Business

Trump says looking at whether Apple should be exempt from China tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was considering whether to exempt Apple Inc from tariffs on Chinese imports.

FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Cook and U.S. President Trump participate in American Workforce Policy Adviso
FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook laughs with U.S. President Donald Trump as the news media leave the room after the two men spoke while participating in an American Workforce Policy Advisory Board meeting in the White House State Dining Room in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

Bookmark

AUSTIN, Texas: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was considering whether to exempt Apple Inc from tariffs on Chinese imports.

"We're looking at that," Trump said in answer to a reporter's question about the tariffs. He spoke after touring a plant in Austin with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook that assembles Apple computers.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark