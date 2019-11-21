Trump says looking at whether Apple should be exempt from China tariffs
AUSTIN, Texas: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was considering whether to exempt Apple Inc from tariffs on Chinese imports.
"We're looking at that," Trump said in answer to a reporter's question about the tariffs. He spoke after touring a plant in Austin with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook that assembles Apple computers.
(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)