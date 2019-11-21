Trump says looking at whether Apple should be exempt from China tariffs

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was considering whether to exempt Apple Inc from tariffs on Chinese imports.

AUSTIN, Texas: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he was considering whether to exempt Apple Inc from tariffs on Chinese imports.

"We're looking at that," Trump said in answer to a reporter's question about the tariffs. He spoke after touring a plant in Austin with Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook that assembles Apple computers.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)