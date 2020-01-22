Trump says middle class tax cut to be announced over next 90 days: Fox Business

REUTERS: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday a tax cut for the middle class would be announced over the next 90 days.

"We are going to be doing a middle class tax cut, a very big one," Trump told Fox Business in an interview https://www.foxbusiness.com/politics/trump-says-tax-cuts-health-care-and-trade-deals-are-ahead. "We'll be announcing that over the next 90 days."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump also threatened of imposing 25per cent tariffs on cars from the European Union, if a deal was not struck.

"Ultimately it will be very easy because if we can't make a deal, we'll have to put 25 percent tariffs on their cars," Trump told Fox Business' Maria Bartiromo at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Andrew Heavens)