Trump says not in favor of reopening China trade deal
President Donald Trump on Monday said he is not in favor of the United States reopening negotiations with China on Phase 1 of a trade deal, which the two countries agreed on at the beginning of the year.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Monday said he is not in favor of the United States reopening negotiations with China on Phase 1 of a trade deal, which the two countries agreed on at the beginning of the year.
"No, not at all, not even a little bit," Trump said at a press briefing on the coronavirus pandemic when asked if he would entertain the idea of reworking Phase 1, as some Chinese advisers have reportedly urged. "I'm not interested. We signed a deal. I've heard that too - they'd like to re-open the trade talks to make it a better deal for them."
(Reporting by Steve Holland and Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Sandra Maler)