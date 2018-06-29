Trump says SoftBank's Son increasing US investment

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MT. PLEASANT, Wis. - U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is increasing his investment in the United States to US$72 billion, significantly more than the US$50 billion he had previously pledged.

"His US$50 billion turned out to be US$72 billion so far, he's not finished yet," Trump said, without providing details.

Trump's comments came at a groundbreaking ceremony in Wisconsin for a manufacturing facility for Foxconn , the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer, attended by Son and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou.

Son made remarks at the event but did not reference the US$72 billion figure.

SoftBank was not immediately available to comment.

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd .

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Sam Nussey; Editing by Stephen Coates)