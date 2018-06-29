Trump says SoftBank's Son increasing US investment

US President Donald Trump introduces Chairman and CEO of Softbank Masayoshi Son during a visit to Foxconn in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, Jun 28, 2018. (Photo: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque)
MT PLEASANT, Wisconsin: United States President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Jun 28) SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son is increasing his investment in the United States to US$72 billion, significantly more than the US$50 billion he had previously pledged.

"His US$50 billion turned out to be US$72 billion so far, he's not finished yet," Trump said, without providing details.

Trump's comments came at a groundbreaking ceremony in Wisconsin for a manufacturing facility for Foxconn , the world's largest electronics contract manufacturer, attended by Son and Foxconn Chairman Terry Gou.

Son made remarks at the event but did not reference the US$72 billion figure.

SoftBank was not immediately available to comment.

Foxconn is formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd.

Source: Reuters/zl

