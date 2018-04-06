Trump says taking a serious look at policy options on Amazon

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday he would take a very serious look at policies that might affect online retailer Amazon.com Inc .

FILE PHOTO: Amazon boxes are seen stacked for delivery in the Manhattan borough of New York City, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

Speaking to reporters while traveling back to Washington from West Virginia, he accused Amazon of not operating on a level playing field.

