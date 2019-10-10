Trump says there is a 'really good chance' of US-China trade deal

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there was a very good chance that the United States and China will reach a trade agreement.

U.S. President Trump answers questions during event to sign executive orders at the White House in
U.S. President Donald Trump answers questions from reporters during an event to sign executive orders on "transparency in federal guidance and enforcement" in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, U.S., October 9, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Speaking to reporters a day before high-level trade talks resume in Washington, Trump said: "If we can make a deal, we're going to make a deal, there's a really good chance."

"In my opinion China wants to make a deal more than I do," he said.

