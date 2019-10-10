Trump says there is a 'really good chance' of US-China trade deal

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday there was a very good chance that the United States and China will reach a trade agreement.

Speaking to reporters a day before high-level trade talks resume in Washington, Trump said: "If we can make a deal, we're going to make a deal, there's a really good chance."

"In my opinion China wants to make a deal more than I do," he said.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)