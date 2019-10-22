Trump says trade deal with China is coming along great

President Donald Trump continued to speak optimistically about the possibility of a deal to end the U.S. trade war with China, telling reporters on Monday that the trade deal is coming along great.

U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a campaign rally in Dallas, Texas, U.S., October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Last week Trump said he hopes that the first phase of the deal will be signed by the middle of next month.

