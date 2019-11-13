Trump says US close to signing 'phase one' trade deal with China

Trump says US close to signing 'phase one' trade deal with China

President Donald Trump on Tuesday said the United States is close to signing a "phase one" trade deal with China, adding in a speech to the Economic Club of New York he will only accept a deal if it is good for his country and U.S. workers.

U.S. President Trump departs for travel to Georgia at the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump departs for travel to Georgia from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., November 8, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis

For weeks Trump has said the countries are close to a deal that would end their damaging trade war. He has also said the signing could take place in a rural part of the United States.

(Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Lisa Lambert in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

Source: Reuters

