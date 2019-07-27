Trump says US to hit France with 'substantial' action for digital tax

Business

Trump says US to hit France with 'substantial' action for digital tax

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States would hit France shortly with a "substantial reciprocal action" after Paris announced a tax aimed at U.S. technology companies.

U.S. President Trump participates in welcome ceremony for Defense Secretary Esper at the Pentagon i
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a full honors welcome ceremony for Defense Secretary Mark Esper at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, U.S., July 25, 2019. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday the United States would hit France shortly with a "substantial reciprocal action" after Paris announced a tax aimed at U.S. technology companies.

"If anybody taxes them, it should be their home Country, the USA. We will announce a substantial reciprocal action on Macron’s foolishness shortly," Trump tweeted, referring to French President Emmanuel Macron. "I’ve always said American wine is better than French wine!"

(Reporting by Tim Ahmann and David Shepardson; Editing by Dan Grebler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark