Trump says US wooing other motorcycle companies amid Harley spat

Business

Trump says US wooing other motorcycle companies amid Harley spat

The Trump administration is working to lure other motorcycle companies to the United States following Harley-Davidson Inc's decision to move some production for European customers overseas, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

Trump delivers remarks on taxes at the White House in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at an event at the White House in Washington, U.S. June 29, 2018. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
(Updated: )

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: The Trump administration is working to lure other motorcycle companies to the United States following Harley-Davidson Inc's decision to move some production for European customers overseas, President Donald Trump said on Tuesday.

"Now that Harley-Davidson is moving part of its operation out of the U.S., my Administration is working with other Motor Cycle companies who want to move into the U.S. Harley customers are not happy with their move - sales are down 7per cent in 2017. The U.S. is where the Action is!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Doina Chiacu)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark