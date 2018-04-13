Trump says would only join TPP if deal were substantially better than offered to Obama

President Donald Trump said late on Thursday he would only consider joining the landmark Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement if it were a "substantially better" deal than the one offered to President Barack Obama.

"We already have bilateral deals with six of the eleven nations in TPP, and are working to make a deal with the biggest of those nations, Japan, who has hit us hard on trade for years!" he wrote on Twitter.

