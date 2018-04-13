Trump says would only join TPP if deal were substantially better than offered to Obama

Business

Trump says would only join TPP if deal were substantially better than offered to Obama

President Donald Trump said late on Thursday he would only consider joining the landmark Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement if it were a "substantially better" deal than the one offered to President Barack Obama.

Trump speaks at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with governors and members of Congress at the White House in Washington. U.S., April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Bookmark

REUTERS: President Donald Trump said late on Thursday he would only consider joining the landmark Trans-Pacific Partnership trade agreement if it were a "substantially better" deal than the one offered to President Barack Obama.

"We already have bilateral deals with six of the eleven nations in TPP, and are working to make a deal with the biggest of those nations, Japan, who has hit us hard on trade for years!" he wrote on Twitter.

(Reporting by Brendan O'Brien; Editing by Eric Meijer)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark