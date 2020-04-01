Trump signs off on deferring tariffs for most-favored nations for three months

President Donald Trump has signed off on a plan to defer U.S. tariffs for most-favored nations for three months, according to a source familiar with the decision.

U.S. President Trump leads the daily coronavirus response briefing at the White House in Washington
U.S. President Donald Trump unboxes a coronavirus testing kit during the daily coronavirus response briefing in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., March 30, 2020. REUTERS/Tom Brenner

The plan would not apply to tariffs on Chinese and European goods subject to Section 301 tariffs or to steel and aluminum subject to Section 232 tariffs.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Lisa Lambert; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Source: Reuters

