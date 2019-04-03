Trump signs order aimed at stopping counterfeit sales through Alibaba, Amazon, eBay, others

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump has signed a memorandum setting in motion a way to address trafficking of counterfeit goods through third-party online marketplaces, White House economic adviser Peter Navarro said on Wednesday.

The order is aimed at stopping the sale of counterfeit products through companies like Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, Amazon.com Inc and eBay Inc, Navarro said in a conference call with reporters.

The order requires the Homeland Security Department, together with the departments of Commerce and Justice, provide recommendations in 210 days on how to address the problem through better monitoring and enforcement, said Navarro.

"The president has decided it is time to clean up this Wild West of counterfeiting and trafficking," Navarro said.

(Reporting By Steve Holland; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)