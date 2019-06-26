Trump suggests EU is out of line with lawsuits against US tech firms

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested the European Union was out of line bringing lawsuits against U.S. technology companies like Facebook and Google, saying legal action against those firms should be the purview of the United States.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday suggested the European Union was out of line bringing lawsuits against U.S. technology companies like Facebook and Google, saying legal action against those firms should be the purview of the United States.

"She hates the United States perhaps worse than any person I've ever met," Trump said in an interview with Fox Business Network in an apparent reference to EU competition commissioner Margrethe Vestager.

"What she does to our country. She's suing all our companies. We should be suing Google and Facebook, and all that," he said. "They're suing Apple. They're suing everybody."

