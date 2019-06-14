Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday to discuss trade, U.S. investment, immigration and privacy, a White House spokesman said.

The meeting comes as Trump deliberates whether to make good on his threat to hike tariffs on imports from China - a move that would affect costs for makers of consumer electronics like phones and tablets.

