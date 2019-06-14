Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms

Business

Trump talks trade with Apple CEO Cook as China dispute looms

U.S. President Donald Trump met with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday to discuss trade, U.S. investment, immigration and privacy, a White House spokesman said.

Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple&apos;s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose
FILE PHOTO: Apple CEO Tim Cook speaks during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, U.S. June 3, 2019. REUTERS/Mason Trinca

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump met with Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday to discuss trade, U.S. investment, immigration and privacy, a White House spokesman said.

The meeting comes as Trump deliberates whether to make good on his threat to hike tariffs on imports from China - a move that would affect costs for makers of consumer electronics like phones and tablets.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by James Dalgleish)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark