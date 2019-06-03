Trump targets AT&T in tweet over CNN

Business

Trump targets AT&T in tweet over CNN

U.S. President Donald Trump targeted AT&T in a pair of tweets on Monday, urging customers to drop the telecommunications company over its ownership of cable news network CNN.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs for London from the White House in Wa
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media as he departs for London from the White House in Washington, U.S., June 2, 2019. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump targeted AT&T in a pair of tweets on Monday, urging customers to drop the telecommunications company over its ownership of cable news network CNN.

Trump, who was in London at the start of a state visit, reiterated his complaints about CNN, a Time Warner property now owned by AT&T that the president has frequently criticized for what he sees as negative coverage of him and his administration.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; editing by Jason Neely)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark