Trump tariff threat hits Wall Street for second day

REUTERS: U.S. stock index futures slid on Friday, after an escalation in trade tensions with China renewed fears of a global economic slowdown, ahead of a closely watched jobs report.

President Donald Trump's threat to slap a 10per cent tariff on US$300 billion of Chinese imports from next month, sent global markets tumbling overnight and investors fleeing for perceived safe-havens like U.S. Treasuries and the Japanese yen.

China on Friday said it would not be blackmailed and warned of retaliation.

"The negative mood across markets suggests that investors are jittery," Lukman Otunuga, senior research analyst at FXTM, said in a note, warning again on the potential impact on growth.

Industrial bellwethers Boeing Co and Caterpillar Inc fell 0.5per cent and 1per cent, respectively, in premarket trading.

Shares of tariff-sensitive Apple Inc slid 1.1per cent, while chipmakers, which get a large portion of their revenue from China, also took a hit.

The sudden escalation in the trade rhetoric comes days after the Federal Reserve played down expectations of further aggressive monetary policy actions after cutting interest rates for the first time in a decade.

Hopes that the Fed would be more accommodative to counter the impact of the bruising trade war had helped Wall Street's main indexes hit record highs last month.

The Labor Department's jobs report, due at 8:30 a.m. ET, will likely show U.S. job growth slowed in July after outsized gains in the prior month, with wages maintaining their moderate pace of increase.

At 6:39 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were down 44 points, or 0.17per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were down 8 points, or 0.27per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were down 41.5 points, or 0.53per cent.

Semiconductor stocks Micron Technology , Nvidia Corp , Applied Materials Inc and Intel Corp fell between 1per cent and 3per cent.

The second-quarter earnings season is in full swing, with 74.4per cent of the 355 S&P 500 companies that have reported so far beating profit estimates, according to Refinitiv data.

Analysts now see S&P 500 earnings growth of 2.5per cent, up from 0.3per cent a month ago, according to Refinitiv data.

NetApp Inc slumped 18.8per cent after the data storage equipment maker lowered its forecast for the first quarter and 2020, blaming a weakening macro environment in the latter half of the quarter.

Pinterest Inc jumped 17.1per cent after the online scrapbook company raised its full-year sales forecast and reported second-quarter revenue above Wall Street estimates.

(Reporting by Amy Caren Daniel in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)