Trump tells France's Macron US concerned with proposed digital services tax

Business

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and expressed concerns with the country's proposed digital services tax, the White House said.

FILE PHOTO: French President Macron visits Serbia
FILE PHOTO: French President Emmanuel Macron and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic (not pictured) attend a joint news conference at the Serbia Palace building in Belgrade, Serbia, July 15, 2019. REUTERS/Djordje Kojadinovic

The two leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)

Source: Reuters

