Trump tells France's Macron US concerned with proposed digital services tax

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday and expressed concerns with the country's proposed digital services tax, the White House said.

The two leaders also discussed ongoing efforts to ensure Iran does not obtain a nuclear weapon, White House spokesman Judd Deere said in a statement.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by David Alexander)