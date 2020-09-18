Trump to announce US$13 billion in farm aid on Thursday: source

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

U.S. President Donald Trump will announce a new round of aid to farmers of about US$13 billion at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Thursday night, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will announce a new round of aid to farmers of about US$13 billion at a campaign rally in Wisconsin on Thursday night, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Wisconsin, whose dairy and farming sector has been hard hit by both the White House's trade policies and the COVID-19 pandemic, is a battleground state in the presidential race.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trump’s upset victory over Democrat Hillary Clinton in Wisconsin in 2016 was by less than 1per cent of the vote - and marked the first time the state had voted for a Republican in a presidential election since 1984.

Trump in April announced a US$19 billion relief program to help U.S. farmers cope with the impact of the coronavirus, including US$16 billion in direct payments to producers and mass purchases of meat, dairy, vegetables and other products.

Trump was expected to speak at a rally in Mosinee, a rural Wisconsin town, at 9 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

It was not immediately clear which farmers would benefit from the new round of aid, or what funding source would be tapped.

Advertisement

Advertisement

China's demand for U.S. corn and soybeans has been unrelenting in recent weeks, and it is importing more meat amid a potential food supply gap.

The flurry of export sales, along with extreme weather and sprawling drought across the U.S. Midwest this summer, has sent soybean prices to the highest seen in two years.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; Writing by Eric Beech and P.J. Huffstutter; Editing by Tom Brown)