Trump to give TikTok's Chinese owner 45 days to reach deal to sell: Sources

U.S. President Trump visits American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a roundtable on donating plasma during a visit to the American Red Cross National Headquarters in Washington, U.S., July 30, 2020. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has agreed to give China's ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday (Aug 2).

The negotiations between ByteDance and Microsoft will be overseen by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a US government panel that has the right to block any agreement, the sources added.

ByteDance, Microsoft and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Source: Reuters

