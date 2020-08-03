Trump to give TikTok's Chinese owner 45 days to reach deal to sell: Sources

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump has agreed to give China's ByteDance 45 days to negotiate a sale of popular short-video app TikTok to Microsoft, two people familiar with the matter said on Sunday (Aug 2).



The negotiations between ByteDance and Microsoft will be overseen by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States, a US government panel that has the right to block any agreement, the sources added.

ByteDance, Microsoft and the White House did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

