Trump to meet airline executives to discuss 'competition and transparency'

U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with top executives from a handful of airlines on Thursday to discuss "competition and transparency," a White House official said.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Trump departs for travel to North Carolina at the White House in Washing
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to reporters as he departs for travel to Greenville, North Carolina from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, U.S., July 17, 2019. REUTERS/Leah Millis??

Trump will meet with chief executives from American Airlines , United Airlines , JetBlue Airways , FedEx Corp , Qatar Airways and Atlas Air , the official said.

