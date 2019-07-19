Trump to meet airline executives to discuss 'competition and transparency'
WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump will meet with top executives from a handful of airlines on Thursday to discuss "competition and transparency," a White House official said.
Trump will meet with chief executives from American Airlines , United Airlines , JetBlue Airways , FedEx Corp , Qatar Airways and Atlas Air , the official said.
