Trump to nominate Clarida, Bowman to Fed Board of Governors

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said he would nominate Richard Clarida, an economist who advises fund manager Pimco, and Michelle Bowman, a Kansas banking regulator, for two key positions at the U.S. Federal Reserve.

If they are confirmed by the U.S. Senate, Clarida would serve as the vice chairman of the U.S. central bank's Board of Governors and Bowman would become a member of the board, according to a White House statement.

(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Source: Reuters

