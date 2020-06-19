Trump to nominate lawyer Crenshaw to serve as Democratic SEC commissioner

The White House announced Thursday that President Donald Trump intends to nominate Caroline Crenshaw to fill a Democratic vacancy at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

WASHINGTON: The White House announced on Thursday that President Donald Trump intends to nominate Caroline Crenshaw to fill a Democratic vacancy at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Crenshaw, a senior SEC attorney, would fill a commissioner slot that has been vacant since February, when Rob Jackson, whom Crenshaw advised, left to return to his teaching post.

If confirmed by the Senate, Crenshaw would help balance out the top markets regulator, where currently both Republican commissioners outweigh its lone Democratic official, Allison Lee. The SEC is chaired by Jay Clayton, an independent who frequently votes with Republicans.

Reuters reported that Crenshaw was expected to be nominated for the post in January. She declined to comment Thursday on the nomination.

Crenshaw has been employed at the SEC since 2013 and is a judge advocate in the U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps. She previously worked under another Democratic commissioner, Kara Stein, who left in January.

Her nomination will now be considered by the Senate, which is already considering the re-nomination of Hester Peirce, a Republican SEC commissioner, to serve a second term that expires in 2025.

(Additional reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bernadette Baum)