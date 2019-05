U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday that President Donald Trump was optimistic the United States could reach a deal on trade with China.

"President Trump remains very hopeful," Pence said in an interview with CNBC.

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Writing by Tim Ahmann)