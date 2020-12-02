Trump vows defense bill veto unless internet liability shield scrapped

Business

Trump vows defense bill veto unless internet liability shield scrapped

President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will veto the National Defense Authorization Act unless federal protections for internet companies, known as Section 230, are eliminated as part of the bill.

FILE PHOTO: President Donald Trump returns from Camp David
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House upon his return to Washington from Camp David, U.S., November 29, 2020. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/File Photo

Bookmark

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will veto the National Defense Authorization Act unless federal protections for internet companies, known as Section 230, are eliminated as part of the bill.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark