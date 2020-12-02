Trump vows defense bill veto unless internet liability shield scrapped
President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will veto the National Defense Authorization Act unless federal protections for internet companies, known as Section 230, are eliminated as part of the bill.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he will veto the National Defense Authorization Act unless federal protections for internet companies, known as Section 230, are eliminated as part of the bill.
(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Sandra Maler)