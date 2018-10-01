Trump welcomes Canada's entry into trade pact with US, Mexico

U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday praised Canada's entry into a reworked trade deal with the United States and Mexico after the two countries forged a last-gasp agreement on Sunday to salvage the NAFTA.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday praised Canada's entry into a reworked trade deal with the United States and Mexico after the two countries forged a last-gasp agreement on Sunday to salvage the NAFTA.

In a post on Twitter, Trump called the U.S. agreement with its neighbor to the north "wonderful" and "a great deal for all three countries," adding that the new trade alliance would be renamed the United States Mexico Canada Agreement, or USMCA.

Advertisement

(Reporting by Susan Heavey; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)