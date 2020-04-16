TSMC first-quarter net profit jumps 90.6per cent

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC),, the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted a 90.6per cent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday on strong demand for faster chips.

TAIPEI: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC),, the world's largest contract chipmaker, posted a 90.6per cent rise in first-quarter net profit on Thursday on strong demand for faster chips.

TSMC, whose clients include tech companies such as iPhone maker Apple Inc, said profit in the January to March period was TUS$116.98 billion (US$7.11 billion). That is higher than the TUS$105.83 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Revenue rose 45.2per cent to US$10.31 billion, versus the company's previous estimated range of US$10.2 billion to US$10.3 billion.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee and Taipei newsroom; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)