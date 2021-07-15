TSMC posts 11per cent profit rise, record revenue in Q2 on global chip demand

TAIPEI :Taiwan's TSMC posted an 11per cent rise in quarterly profit and record revenue on Thursday, boosted by a pandemic-led surge in global demand for chips that power devices such as smartphones and laptops.

TAIPEI -Taiwan's TSMC posted an 11per cent rise in quarterly profit and record revenue on Thursday, boosted by a pandemic-led surge in global demand for chips that power devices such as smartphones and laptops.

Net profit for April-June at Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC), the world's largest contract chipmaker and a major Apple Inc supplier, rose to TUS$134.4 billion (US$4.81 billion) from TUS$120.8 billion a year earlier.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This was just short of an average estimate of TUS$136.5 billion, drawn from 19 analysts by Refinitiv.

TSMC's business has been supported by a global chip shortage that has forced automakers to cut production and hurt manufacturers of smartphones, laptops and even appliances during the pandemic.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 28per cent to a record US$13.29 billion.

The Taiwanese firm, which also makes chips for Qualcomm Inc, had previously flagged a massive expansion plan over the next three years, as fifth-generation telecommunications (5G) technology and artificial intelligence applications drive global demand for advanced chips.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shares of TSMC, the eleventh most valuable listed company in the world, have gained about 16per cent so far this year, giving it a market value of US$567 billion, more than double that of chipmaker Intel Corp.

TSMC's stock closed up 0.16per cent on Thursday, compared with a 1.1per cent gain for the benchmark index.

(US$1 = 27.9320 Taiwan dollars)

(Reporting By Yimou Lee and Ben Blanchard; Editing by Sayantani Ghosh and Muralikumar Anantharaman)