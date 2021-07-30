TSMC reports gas contamination at key chip plant which supplies Apple - Nikkei

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's most important plant supplying Apple Inc's processors has been hit by a contamination of gas, which is used in the making of chips, Nikkei reported on Friday, citing the company.

REUTERS: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's most important plant supplying Apple Inc's processors has been hit by a contamination of gas, which is used in the making of chips, Nikkei reported on Friday, citing the company.

"As of now the incident does not have an obvious impact on the operation," TSMC said, according to Nikkei.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; editing by Vinay Dwivedi)