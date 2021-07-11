TSMC says is in middle of contract signing process for COVID-19 vaccines

Business

TSMC says is in middle of contract signing process for COVID-19 vaccines

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC), in Hsinchu
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is pictured at its headquarters, in Hsinchu, Taiwan, January 19, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang/File Photo

TAIPEI: Taiwan chipmaker TSMC said on Sunday it was in the middle of the contract signing process to buy COVID-19 vaccine shots from Germany's BioNTech SE.

"There are multiple parties. We are in the middle of the contract signing process. We will make announcements once the process is completed," it said in a brief emailed statement.

(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

Source: Reuters

