TSMC says planned US factory in line with company's interests

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd's planned factory in the United States is "definitely in line with" the company's interests, Chairman Mark Liu told investors on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in H
FILE PHOTO: A logo of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) is seen at its headquarters in Hsinchu, Taiwan August 31, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/File Photo

The move will help it gain the trust of clients and help boost its talent pool, Liu said at the company's annual general meeting in the northern Taiwanese city of Hsinchu.

(Reporting by Yimou Lee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Source: Reuters

