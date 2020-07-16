TSMC second-quarter net profit jumps 81per cent on demand for faster chips

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Thursday that second-quarter net profit surged 81per cent from a year earlier as strong demand for faster chips boosted sales despite coronavirus concerns.

TAIPEI: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) said on Thursday that second-quarter net profit surged 81per cent from a year earlier as strong demand for faster chips boosted sales despite coronavirus concerns.

The world's largest contract chipmaker reported April-June net profit of TUS$120.8 billion (US$4.1 billion), ahead of the TUS$111.83 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 34.1per cent to US$10.38 billion, within the company's earlier estimated range of US$10.1 billion to US$10.4 billion.

(US$1 = 29.4490 Taiwan dollars)

