TSMC third-quarter profit surges 36per cent, beating market forecasts

TAIPEI: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) reported a 35.9per cent jump in quarterly net profit, boosted by robust demand for products requiring high-end chips and as Apple Inc readies a new iPhone.

July-September net profit for the world's largest contract chipmaker came in at TUS$137.3 billion (US$4.8 billion), well ahead of the TUS$124.9 billion average of 19 analyst estimates compiled by Refinitiv.

Revenue for the quarter climbed 29.2per cent to US$12.1 billion, above the company's earlier estimated range of US$11.2 billion to US$11.5 billion.

(US$1 = 28.7260 Taiwan dollars)

