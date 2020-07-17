TUI to offer free coronavirus insurance to lure travellers: report

Travel company TUI will offer travellers free coronavirus insurance starting this weekend, a German media group reported on Friday.

TUI sign is seen at the check-in area at Gatwick Airport, in Gatwick
FILE PHOTO: TUI sign is seen at the check-in area at Gatwick Airport, as travel restrictions are eased following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Gatwick, Britain July 10, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

FRANKFURT: Travel company TUI will offer travellers free coronavirus insurance starting this weekend, a German media group reported on Friday.

The head of TUI in Germany, Marek Andryszak, told the newspapers of the Funke Mediengruppe that TUI was collaborating with Axa .

The insurance will assume costs if travellers are forced to remain in the vacation spot beyond the holiday because they contracted COVID-19 or are in quarantine, he said.

(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Source: Reuters

