Turkish competition board fines Google 197 million lira: Anadolu

The Turkish Competition Board has fined Google 196.7 million lira (US$26 million) as the result of an investigation, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: An illuminated Google logo is seen inside an office building in Zurich, Switzerland December 5, 2018. Picture taken with a fisheye lens. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

The Turkish Competition Board has fined Google 196.7 million lira (US$26 million) as the result of an investigation, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

No further details were immediately available. In February, the competition authority fined Google 98 million lira for abusing its dominant market position.

