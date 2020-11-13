Turkish competition board fines Google 197 million lira: Anadolu

The Turkish Competition Board has fined Google 196.7 million lira (US$26 million) as the result of an investigation, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

ISTANBUL: The Turkish Competition Board has fined Google 196.7 million lira (US$26 million) as the result of an investigation, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Friday.

No further details were immediately available. In February, the competition authority fined Google 98 million lira for abusing its dominant market position.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Dominic Evans)